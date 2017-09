Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE -- A Muscatine woman presented a petition at tonight's Muscatine City Council meeting to lift a 14-year ban on pit bulls in the city.

Vanessa Lopez's petition, which was started in August, says the current pit bull ban unfairly discriminates against the breed.

A similar petition to lift the ban came through last year but was unsuccessful.

Lopez's petition currently has around 1,000 signatures.