Muscatine City Council members react to Freedom of Information request

Earlier this week, we first told you of the struggle it’s been to get documents from the City of Muscatine in relation to the how much money has been spent on trying to remove Mayor Broderson.

After several unsuccessful attempts, WQAD’s Jenna Morton went to the Muscatine City Council meeting to see what the council members thought of how the city handled News 8’s Freedom of Information request and if they thought taxpayers have the right to know how much the city has spent so far trying to remove the mayor.

The rest of the councilmen and city administrator declined to comment but Jenna was able to speak with Mayor Broderson, who said she wishes the city would be as transparent as they legally can.

