× More record breakers possible in the days ahead… Dry until early next week

Took a while but this afternoon we were able to scour away the same clouds that was responsible for breaking the drought in parts of the News 8 viewing area. Naturally, the rain has left behind a humid feel in the air. One that will be well noticed in the days ahead.

With no disturbances or fronts expected to pass through for the next several days conditions won’t change much. Expect daytime highs to average around 90 degrees with overnight lows around 70 right through the weekend.

The next front is still not expected to arrive until Tuesday when scattered showers and thunderstorms will give way to more seasonal lower 70s for daytime highs.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

