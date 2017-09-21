Funeral arrangements set for Christopher Michaels from Dixon, IL

DIXON, Illinois — Funeral services have been set for five-year-old Christopher Michaels, who police say died at the hands of his father in a suspected murder-suicide.

In the obituary for Christopher Sean John Michaels, he is described as a kindergartner who loved his family:

“He was always wanting to play with his little cousins, aunt and his friends. Christopher enjoyed playing his video games, Minecraft, Roblox, and anything Mario. He also enjoyed playing on his phone, taking pictures and being with his mommy. Christopher will be forever loved and missed.”

The visitation will be at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon on Monday, September 25th from 10 a.m. – noon. A memorial service will follow from noon – 12:45 p.m.

Preston-Schilling Funeral Home is located at 213 Crawford Avenue in Dixon, Illinois.

