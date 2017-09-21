Watch Live: Overnight rains exceed 5 inches in spots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Non-stop thunderstorms provided Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois with gusty winds and torrential rainfall overnight. Some areas received more than 5 inches. Flash Flood Warnings are in effect for Scott, Rock Island, and Muscatine County through 8 a.m. Watch for low-lying areas on your morning commute and never cross a flooded roadway, even if it doesn't seem deep. Rainwater could undermine the road structure, causing dangerous conditions.

The Davenport fire chief tells WQAD News 8 that overnight flash flooding caused people to become stranded in cars. Rain showers will weaken through sunrise with dry skies expected after 9 a.m. Below you'll find a look at how much rain has fallen so far this morning. Submit storm reports by clicking here.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen