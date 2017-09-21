Fire at “hoarder home” in Davenport extinguished Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Firefighters battling a house fire on W. 47th Street on Thursday, Sept. 21 had to contend with a home full of debris that made fighting the blaze harder than expected.

"It just makes it dangerous for everybody," District Chief Neil Gainey, said of the house.

Officials said the house had signs of being a "hoarder home", forcing them to attack the fire primarily from the home's exterior.

Fortunately, they said, no one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured. The blaze broke out around 11 a.m. and caused heavy smoke damage. They believe the fire may have started in the garage, which is where heavy smoke was pouring out when they arrived on scene.

The fire cause remains under investigation.