Farm to table: McKinley Elementary students grow healthy foods in school garden

Students at McKinley Elementary School in Davenport are taking healthy cooking and eating to a whole new level.

50 to 60 second grade students, their parents and teachers from the school started a Farm to Table - School Garden Cooking program to promote healthy cooking and eating.

Vegetable are grown in a garden at the school and harvest every year. This year, students will take the food from their garden and make a Ratatouille dish that not only is healthy, but tastes delicious!

This is the school's sixth year doing the program.

Chef Robert Lewis, from Happy Joe's Pizza joined us on Good Morning Quad Cites to talk about the effort that is making a difference in children's lives.

He made the dish during the show and made our studio smell divine! Mouths were watering!

Recipe for the dish:

1 1/2 cup sliced zucchini

1 1/2 cup sliced yellow squash

1 cup diced tomatoes

1/2 cup diced egg plant

1/2 cup sliced red onion

1/2 cup sliced white onion

1/2 cup sliced red or green peppers

1/2 cup tomato pasta sauce

2 tsp dried basil

2 tsp dried oregano

1 tbs fresh basil

1 tbs chopped garlic

2 tbs parmesan

2 tbs extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

1 - heat olive oil in pan

2- add peppers, onions and garlic. Cook until tender

3 - add all other ingredients and cook until tender

4 - add tomato pasta sauce

5 - add chopped fresh basil, parmesan cheese

6 - season with salt and pepper and enjoy!

Chef Lewis is also known as the Happy Diabetic for happydiabetic.com

The Farm to Table program is made possible by the partnerships with Happy Joe's, McKinley Elementary School, Davenport School Systems, The Happy Diabetic, Amy Wine with the McKinley Parent Organization, and Principal Aaron Vincent at McKinley Elementary whose efforts go to help kids and teachers do great things together to enrich lives.