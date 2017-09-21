× Drew Peterson case “likely” headed to Supreme Court, says his lawyer after Thursday ruling

BOLINGBROOK, Illinois– Thursday, the Illinois Supreme Court weighed in on the murder conviction of Drew Peterson, dashing his hopes of an early release.

After a unanimous verdict, Drew Peterson will remain in prison for killing his third wife. But, an attorney for Peterson says this ruling will likely be appealed, taking it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“This is the ulti mate vindication!” a jubilant state’s attorney could be heard exclaiming, reacting to Thursday’s ruling.

The Court ruled that the use of hearsay testimony in Peterson’s 2012 trial for Kathleen Savio’s death didn’t violate his cross-examination rights.

63-year-old Peterson was found guilty of murdering Savio both then and now; he’s currently serving a 38-year prison sentence.

Savio was found dead in a bathtub in 2004. At the time, the death was ruled an accident, but the case was reopened in 2007 after Peterson’s fou rth wife, Stacy, disappeared.

“When Drew Peterson was telling these women, ‘ I can kill you and make it look like an accident,’ he never imagined those statements would survive once he killed them,” James Glasgow, Will County State’s Attorney said.

To this day, Peterson remains the prime suspect in the unexplained disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson.

Last year, Drew Peterson was convicted of plotting to kill the prosecutor in his murder case, which he received 40 years for, on top of the 38 he’s already serving for Savio’s murder.

Earlier this year, Peterson was transferred from a state prison is Chester, Illinois to a federal prison is Terre Haute, Indiana after Illinois prison officials cited concerns that he posed a security threat.