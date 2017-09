DAVENPORT — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was reported missing.

Chuanyong Li, age 65, is described as standing 5-feet, 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the area of 3500 Jersey Ridge Road, wearing a black T-shirt with white stripes, grey shorts and grey shoes.

If you have any information you are asked to call 911.

Moline Police seek help in finding man who’s missing ‘under suspicious circumstances’