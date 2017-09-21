Lightning starts garage on fire overnight in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Davenport Fire Department is investigating a house fire that occurred in the early morning of September 21.

The fire happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 45-hundred block of Eastern Avenue, near the Windsor Crest Club and Mt. Nebo cemetery.

When crews arrived the entire garage was fully engulfed in flames, which was behind the house.

It took crews 15 minutes to put out the fire.

Davenport District Fire Chief Robbie Minnaert say this was the third fire that was caused by lightning, but no one was hurt in any of them.

Chief Minnaert also say the storm also caused first-responders to be out rescuing people from their cars due to high waters.