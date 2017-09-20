Shower/t-storm chance tonight… Sizzlin’ September heat through the weekend

The sizzlin’ September warmth has arrived as temperatures today peaked around the lower 90s. This will not breakdown over the next few days with near record highs around 90 degrees and overnight lows in the upper 60s right into the weekend.

As far as any chance for rainfall, I do see a couple chances. The first will take place tonight as an approaching but weakening front moves in. Still anticipating a widely scattered coverage of showers & thunderstorms to pass through. One or two could be a nice drencher. Please let it be at my house!! 🙂

After tonight, the next wave doesn’t arrive until next Tuesday when scattered showers that day will give way to more seasonal autumn air in the days to follow.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

