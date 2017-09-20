Rolling Stone’s Top 10 One-Hit Wonders
Monday, September 25th is National One-Hit Wonder Day!
A few years back, Rolling Stone published a list of the “top 10 one-hit wonders of all time”. Here’s what they had:
10.) The Vapors – “Turning Japanese”
9.) ? and The Mysterians – “96 Tears”
8.) Chumbawamba – “Tubthumping”
7.) Blind Melon – “No Rain”
6.) The Knack – “My Sharona”
5.) Soft Cell – “Tainted Love”
4.) Big Country – “In A Big Country”
3.) Norman Greenbaum – “Spirit In The Sky”
2.) Dexy’s Midnight Runners – “Come On Eileen”
1.) A-ha – “Take On Me”