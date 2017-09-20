Rolling Stone’s Top 10 One-Hit Wonders

Monday, September 25th is National One-Hit Wonder Day!

A few years back, Rolling Stone published a list of the “top 10 one-hit wonders of all time”.  Here’s what they had:

10.) The Vapors – “Turning Japanese”

9.) ? and The Mysterians – “96 Tears”

8.) Chumbawamba – “Tubthumping”

7.) Blind Melon – “No Rain”

6.) The Knack – “My Sharona”

5.) Soft Cell – “Tainted Love”

4.) Big Country  – “In A Big Country”

3.) Norman Greenbaum – “Spirit In The Sky”

2.) Dexy’s Midnight Runners – “Come On Eileen”

1.) A-ha – “Take On Me”