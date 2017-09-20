NEWS 8 TRIO: Gameday Nachos 3 ways
Catch the NEWS 8 TRIO every Tuesday and Thursday night on “News 8 at 6:30” for three great ideas to make your life better and more interesting.
Hosting a party this weekend for the big game? Denise and Johnnie are back with 3 different ways to jazz up your normal gameday nachos.
- Cheeseburger Nachos
- Cheesesteak Nachos
- Mexican Corn Nachos
Enjoy!
Join News 8's Denise Hnytka and Johnnie Jindrich every night for your top news, weather, health, and lifestyle ideas on "News 8 at 6:30".