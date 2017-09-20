NEWS 8 TRIO: Gameday Nachos 3 ways

Posted 2:38 pm, September 20, 2017, by

Catch the NEWS 8 TRIO every Tuesday and Thursday night on “News 8 at 6:30” for three great ideas to make your life better and more interesting.

Hosting a party this weekend for the big game? Denise and Johnnie are back with 3 different ways to jazz up your normal gameday nachos.

  1. Cheeseburger Nachos
  2. Cheesesteak Nachos
  3. Mexican Corn Nachos

Enjoy!

Join News 8's Denise Hnytka and Johnnie Jindrich every night for your top news, weather, health, and lifestyle ideas on "News 8 at 6:30".