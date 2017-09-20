Moline looks to get rid of first-responder fee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE - The city of Moline is looking to get rid of it's first-responder fee.

Currently, non-residents of Moline are charged if a first-responder comes to the scene of an accident they caused.

The charges are $66 for police, $262 for a fire truck and $127 for an ambulance.

Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri says the revenue received from this fee could be made up in other ways.

"We would consider it as a potential financial benefit because if people feel more welcome to shop in Moline, we'll have more sales tax revenue, so I think that we feel like it will be a financial wash," said Acri.

The proposal to eliminate the fee still has to go to council but passed 7-0 during the Bi-Annual Review.