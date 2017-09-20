Keokuk leaders trying to make plan for Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino barge

Read More: City of Keokuk to take Rhythm City barge downstream

The barge was on the market for two years with a nearly $400,000 price tag, but no prospective buyers emerged.

Keokuk City Administrator Aaron Burnett says the city will look to partner with local businesses that want to occupy the 300,000-square-foot barge.

Burnett says the barge already has two restaurant spaces. It could also host coffee shops or serve as an event venue.

Burnett says the city has decided to install more windows to provide a better view of the river.

More from WQAD.com:

Ruthie’s Chef at Rhythm City Casino Shares Crab Cake Recipe

Rhythm Casino barge move finally underway

Crews tear down Rhythm City Casino canopy

Iowa side casinos celebrate first year on land