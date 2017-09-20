Keokuk leaders trying to make plan for Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino barge

Posted 8:38 am, September 20, 2017, by , Updated at 08:39AM, September 20, 2017

The former Rhythm City Casino boat along the Davenport riverfront (WQAD photo)

KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa city is seeking business occupants for an old casino restaurant barge.
The Hawk Eye in Burlington reports that Keokuk accepted the old Davenport Rhythm City Casino restaurant barge as a donation in May, and now city officials are deciding what to do with it.

Read More: City of Keokuk to take Rhythm City barge downstream

The barge was on the market for two years with a nearly $400,000 price tag, but no prospective buyers emerged.

Keokuk City Administrator Aaron Burnett says the city will look to partner with local businesses that want to occupy the 300,000-square-foot barge.

Burnett says the barge already has two restaurant spaces. It could also host coffee shops or serve as an event venue.

Burnett says the city has decided to install more windows to provide a better view of the river.

More from WQAD.com:
Ruthie’s Chef at Rhythm City Casino Shares Crab Cake Recipe
Rhythm Casino barge move finally underway
Crews tear down Rhythm City Casino canopy
Iowa side casinos celebrate first year on land