Heat wave sends temps into the 90s today

Typical temperatures for this time of September are 50 degrees at night and 75 degrees in the afternoon. That’s not what we're seeing today though!

We’ll have generous sunshine to start the day with highs in the lower 90s. There’s an outside chance of a thunderstorm today with the best chances occurring in the evening.

We will not get a break from the heat over the next few days with highs around 90 degrees, straight into the weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

