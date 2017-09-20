Stranger Things is the most anticipated title coming to Netflix in October — but there are plenty of new films arriving on the streaming service next month.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Miss Congeniality, Tommy Boy, Blood Diamond, and Boogie Nights lead the list of new titles coming in October.
It’s also the last call for popular titles including Titanic, The Wonder Years (seasons 1-6), Family Guy (seasons 9-14), Million Dollar Baby, and 30 Rock (seasons 1-7).
Here’s the full list of everything coming (and going) on Netflix in October.
Avail. 10/1/17
88 Minutes
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Before Midnight
Blood Diamond
Boogie Nights
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cleverman: Season 2
Death Sentence
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Eagle vs. Shark
Eyes Wide Shut
Generation Iron 2
Ghost Patrol
I Love You, Man
Ice Guardians
Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
Made of Honor
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Must Love Dogs
Never Let Me Go
No Reservations
Penelope
PJ Masks: Season 1
Set Up
The Reaping
Tokyo Idols
Tommy Boy
Vanished
Veronica
Avail. 10/2/17
Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
Sleeping with Other People
Avail. 10/3/17
13 Demons
Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cult of Chucky
The Survivalist
Avail. 10/4/17
Raw
Avail. 10/5/17
Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Schitt’s Creek: Season 3
The Fosters: Season 5
Avail. 10/6/17
ID-0: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Skylanders Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Suburra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Word Party: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/7/17
Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life
Middle Man
Avail. 10/10/17
Christina P: Mother Inferior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Skyjacker’s Tale
Avail. 10/11/17
Donnie Darko
Avail. 10/12/17
Fe de etarras — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Avail. 10/13/17
El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kingdom of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MINDHUNTER: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Babysitter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/15/17
Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
LEGO: City: Season 1
Money
OtherLife
She Makes Comics
West Coast Customs: Season 6
Avail. 10/17/17
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Slasher: Guilty Party — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/19/17
Wedding Unplanned
Avail. 10/20/17
1922– NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Haters Back Off: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One of Us– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Smurfs: The Lost Village
The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wheelman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Avail. 10/23/17
Meet the Robinsons
While We’re Young
Avail. 10/24/17
Wanted: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wanted: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mist: Season 1
Avail. 10/25/17
The Hateful Eight
The Final Master
La Querida del Centauro: Season 2
Avail. 10/26/17
Strange Weather
Avail. 10/27/17
Stranger Things 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/28/17
Pup Star: Better 2Gether
Avail. 10/30/17
Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail.10/31/17
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LAST CALL
Leaving 10/1/17
30 Rock: Seasons 1 – 7
A Love in Times of Selfies
Across the Universe
Barton Fink
Bella
Big Daddy
Carousel
Cradle 2 the Grave
Crafting a Nation
Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest
Daddy’s Little Girls
Dark Was the Night
David Attenborough’s Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates: Season 1
Day of the Kamikaze
Death Beach
Dowry Law
Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1 – 5
Happy Feet
Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison
Hellboy
Kagemusha
Laura
Love Actually
Malcolm in the Middle: Seasons 1 – 7
Max Dugan Returns
Millennium
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mr. 3000
Mulholland Dr.
My Father the Hero
My Name Is Earl: Seasons 1 – 4
One Tree Hill: Seasons 1 – 9
Patton
Picture This
Prison Break: Seasons 1 – 4
The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1 – 5
The Shining
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1 – 6
Titanic
Leaving 10/19/17
The Cleveland Show: Seasons 1 – 4
Leaving 10/21/17
Bones: Seasons 5 – 11
Leaving 10/27/17
Lie to Me: Seasons 2 – 3
Louie: Seasons 1 – 5
Hotel Transylvania 2
Leaving 10/29/17
Family Guy: Seasons 9 – 14