Fake News alert: Dollar Tree is NOT closing all its stores

Have you seen on Facebook that popular low-cost retailer Dollar Tree is closing and shuttering all their stores nationwide!?

Chalk it up as another “fake news” Facebook hoax.

The fact checking website Snopes.com reports that the surprisingly real-looking hoax posts on Facebook were created by a prank news generating site called React365.

According to the Snopes report, as screenshots and shares of the rumor spread, many conflated Dollar Tree with competitors Family Dollar or Dollar General, causing confusion about which chain of low-price retail stores was purportedly closing.

The React365 site allows anyone to create their own fake headlines designed for sharing on social media platforms.

Dollar Tree operates five stores in the metro Quad Cities.