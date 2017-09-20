Elizabeth, Illinois woman arrested in death of infant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELIZABETH, Illinois -- An arrest was made on Wednesday, September 20, in a case that was originally deemed not suspicious.

According to the Rockford Register Star, in May of this year, 6-month-old Tripp Luebke was put down to sleep and was later discovered by his mother, not breathing.

In the initial reports, there was no foul play suspected, but all of that changed after months of investigating by the Elizabeth Police Department, Northwest Illinois Critical Incident Response Team, Major Case Assistance Team, FBI, and Jo Daviess County State's Attorney Office.

Elizabeth M. Roen, 27, of Elizabeth, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.

The Elizabeth Police Department issued a reminder to the public that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.