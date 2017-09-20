Current conditions causing plants and lawns to dry up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE - So far in September we've only seen .02 inches of rain.

That unusually dry conditions is causing plants and lawns to dry up.

According to lawn and garden expert Craig Hignight, fall is the time that grass grows the most but the dry conditions are stunting that this year.

Outdoor plants and shrubs are also feeling the effect, without water they won't properly be prepared for the winter months.

"One of the most important things would be to go ahead and invest some water in trees and shrubs, those plants require water to go into winter properly," said Hignight.

Hignight says leaf color could also be affected this year, if conditions remain dry we won't see the vibrant leaf colors they'll appear more brown and dull.