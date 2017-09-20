Debate continues over new Taco Bell in Davenport

DAVENPORT — The debate over whether or not to allow a new Taco Bell to open in Davenport is getting, well, spicy.

The proposed restaurant would sit on the corner of West Kimberly Road and Sturdevant Street, right next to the Quick Star Gas Station.

Some say the property, which has been vacant for 17 years, is perfect for the food joint, while others say it would only add to the existing traffic nightmare.

Back in 1999, the land was set to be a Shnucks Grocery Store but the project fell through.