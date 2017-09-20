Davenport police head back to driver’s ed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Quad city police officers are back in Driver’s Ed on Wednesday, September 20 for a special training session.

Many high-speed chases put police officers in dangerous situations. The training helps officers know how to act in dangerous situations behind the wheel when pressure is on.

Davenport police have turned Credit Island Park in Davenport into a training ground to work on driving skills. On the practice field, officers work on different maneuvers in their cars.

The training helps officers know how to react to situations and make the best decision when faced with an incident that might occur on the road.

Officers start with the basics like backing up and stopping exercises then move to more high-speed drills.

The training lasts for eight hours and some officers who attend the training says the skills they learn helps them do their jobs better.

“We want them to get used to it right now rather than out in the field and learn how to talk on the radio and look for a suspect while on a call and trying to negotiate traffic,” said Shawn Voigts with the Davenport Police Department.

Credit Island Park will be closed Wednesday, September 20th from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the training. It will also be closed October 9th and 25th for training.

Davenport Police Department have held the high speed chase training for over 20 years.

Since 2006, more than 400 police officers across the country have died in car accidents while on the job.