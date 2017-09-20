Davenport Police Department requests 150 body cameras for officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- The Davenport Police Department asked the City Council for permission to buy 150 body cameras during Wednesday night's council meeting.

The cameras, which would be implemented over the next six years and would cost $550,000, are worn on the officer's shirts and then the data is uploaded through a wireless system.

In addition to the cameras, the officers also asked for camera mounts and charging station equipment.

Officers say the cameras would help them to be more transparent with community members.

The decision is expected to go in front of Davenport City Council for a vote next week.