Iowa City advances measure to ban smoking in city parks

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa City leaders have advanced a measure that would ban smoking in all city parks and trails.

Television station KCRG reports that the City Council voted 6-1 Tuesday to advance the measure from first reading.

The lone vote against the proposal came from Mayor Jim Throgmorton, who said there’s enough room in some of the eastern Iowa city’s larger parks to allow for designated smoking areas.

The measure must pass two more votes to be enacted.

The ban would include tobacco and e-cigarettes.