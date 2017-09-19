Video: Westbound I-74 down to one lane after semi rollover in Coal Valley

Update: Crews have opened a lane of traffic.

Earlier: COAL VALLEY, Illinois — Westbound traffic on Interstate 74 has been blocked because of a semi crash.

The Illinois State Police said at Mile Marker 9 a semi rolled into the center median. It happened at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, September 19.

The westbound lanes were shut down, and traffic was being diverted at the “X,” the statement said. Drivers are advised to use Interstate 80 or back roads. There is no word on what time the lanes will reopen.

Emergency crews from Coal Valley and Colona were called to the scene as well as a Medforce flight.