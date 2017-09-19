Police: Child struck by tractor-trailer in Walnut, Illinois

WALNUT, Illinois — At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, the Walnut Police Department and Walnut EMS responded to the 300 block of E. North Street in Walnut for reports of a child struck by a tractor-trailer.

According to Chief Glenn Lawson, a 6-year-old boy was hit and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Perry Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, IL for further treatment.

An initial investigation of the accident has determined that the tractor-trailer was traveling westbound in the 300 block of E. North Street when the child, who was riding an electric mini-bike in a residential driveway, rode off of the driveway and into the street.

The accident remains under investigation.