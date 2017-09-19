Plans to change major one way streets in downtown Davenport are up for discussion in early November

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa--Talks of changing the direction of traffic flow for two major streets could be on the city council agenda as early as November.

For more than five years, city leaders have been weighing the idea of changing 3rd and 4th streets in downtown Davenport from one-way traffic to two.

“We’ve talked about it in general for a long time, this will be the first formal presentation for it ever,” says Executive Director of Downtown Davenport Partnership, Kyle Carter.

The presentation given by the Downtown Davenport Partnership will detail the costs of making the change, which will be between $1.2 and $1.5 million.

“It`s really not that complicated, you change the paint and you update lights at some intersections and you put some stop signs in certain locations,” says Carter.

The purpose of the change is to slow down traffic in the area and make getting around downtown safer and more convenient.

“Traffic moves way too fast people go around (4th and 3rd street) without paying any attention to pedestrians right now. This will dramatically reduce that problem,” says Carter.

If approved the project would take between six and nine months to complete.