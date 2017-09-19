× Niabi Zoo kicks off two new learning programs for children

Some kids and parents may be looking forward to the fall and winter breaks from school, but that doesn’t mean learning should end.

The Niabi Zoo has kicked off two new fall educational classes, including opportunities for children to interact with zoo animals.

Animal Adventure Classes and Zoo Tots – Animal Tales, began on September 12th and 15th and will continue through the fall and winter.

Animal Adventure Classes are designed for children 6-12 years old and Zoo Tots – Animal Tales is designed for children ages 3-5 years old.

Animal Adventure Classes are one-hour long and are offered every other Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Zoo.

“Animal Adventure Classes provide children a truly unique opportunity to meet animals up close and personal,” said Joel Vanderbush, curator of conservation and education at Niabi Zoo. “This level of interaction takes learning to a whole new level.”

During the Animal Adventure Class, children can experience how animals move, what their habitat is like and how they protect themselves. Animals will include various species of mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates such as the blue-tongued skink, Greek tortoise, chinchilla, hedgehog and many more. Each class is a unique experience so participants learn something new every time.

The price for Animal Adventure Classes is $10 for zoo members and $16 for non-members. For more information and to register visit: http://niabizoo.com/Education-Programs/EdZoocation-at-Niabi-Zoo/Animal-Adventure-Classes.

Zoo Tots – Animal Tales classes are a half-hour long and are offered every other Friday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Zoo starting Friday, Sept. 15. Classes are designed for children 3-5 years-old. A parent or guardian should attend with their child.

Zoo Tots – Animal Tales features a live animal character from a selected storybook that is read to the children. Each child will have the opportunity to not only listen to a different animal story each visit, but also to meet the main characters of the book. Animals will include various species of mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates.

“This program encourages youth literacy in a unique and interactive way,” said Vanderbush, “After the story children have the opportunity to meet and even touch the featured animal.”

Prices for Zoo Tots – Animal Tales is $8 for zoo members and $14 for non-members. For more information and to register visit: http://niabizoo.com/Education-Programs/EdZoocation-at-Niabi-Zoo/Zoo-tots

Questions can be directed to Joel Vanderbush at 309-799-3482 ext. 225 or education@niabizoo.com.