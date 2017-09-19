Near record highs will wrap up the end of summer

We won’t be cooling down too much tonight as lows only fall into the upper 60s. With a southeast breeze in place, I don’t expect much fog to develop. A few clouds here and there will be in the sky.

A warm start to our Wednesday will give way to a hot an humid afternoon! Highs getting around 90 will flirt with the record high of 92 for the Quad Cities. This was set back in 1931. Overall, we’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. However, a front sliding in that evening will spark a few showers and storms. One or two storms may be strong. While the rain won’t be a drought buster, we’ll take it!

Most of the rain will be gone by early Thursday morning, but the heat and humidity will stay. Highs will continue to be in the low 90s through Friday with more sunshine. Fall officially begins at 3:02 PM on Friday, but temperatures will stay in the 80s Saturday through next Tuesday. By the middle of next week, we’ll start to cool down into the 70s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham