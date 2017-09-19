Mighty mushroom blended burger recipe

September is National Mushroom Month and Fareway Dietitian, Caitlyn, has an interesting way for you to incorporate this healthy, often underutilized, ingredient into your weekly meals.

“The Blend” or substituting mushrooms for a portion of your ground beef can reduce calories, fat and sodium while adding potassium, Vitamin D, B vitamins and other nutrients.

Mighty Mushroom Blended Burger

1/2 pound mushrooms, any variety

1 tbsp olive oil

1 pound ground beef

1/2 tsp salt

6 hamburger buns

Finely dice mushrooms or gently pulse in a food processor. In a skillet, warm 1 tablespoon oil on medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and cook for 5-7 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from heat and allow mushrooms to cool for 5 minutes. Transfer mushrooms to a large mixing bowl with ground beef and salt, mixing until combined. Cook burgers over medium-high heat (stove top or grill) until the temperature reaches at least 160°F, about 5 minutes per side.

NUTRITION: 180 calories; 10.2 g fat; 3.4 g saturated fat; 49.1 mg cholesterol; 280.6 mg sodium; 4.7 g carbohydrate; 0.4 g fiber; 0.8 g sugar; 16.8 g protein