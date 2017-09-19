Ex-Sheriff Jeff Boyd may run again in primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND - A former Rock Island County sheriff who left office after a conviction related to cyber-stalking may be trying to get his old job back.

Jeff Boyd picked up election papers from the County Clerk's office just before Labor day.

"Just like any other candidate, he did come to the counter and the worker asked what can we do for you, and he said he'd like papers. He was asked, what papers? And, he replied Sheriff and asked what party, and replied Democrat," said Nick Camlin, Deputy County Clerk.

Boyd resigned the office in 2014, after taking an Alford Plea, in connection with the attempted cyber-stalking of an undocumented female immigrant he met at a Rock Island gym.

Boyd plead guilty to attempted official misconduct, a Class A misdemeanor and was sentenced to an-agreed-upon one year's probation.

Boyd was investigated by the Illinois State Police.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan's office determined that Boyd used his position as sheriff to intimidate, stalk, and threaten the woman. He sent her selfies and bought her gifts, but when she refused his advances, her attorney says, Boyd threatened to try and deport her.

The woman is now suing Boyd and the county in federal court.

Boyd could not be reached for comment. At the time of his resignation, he told reporters "I'm human and I made a mistake," but maintained he was not convinced his actions, "while improper, constituted a crime."

Camlin says under election law, Boyd will have to garner at least 252 valid signatures on his election petitions, and must file between November 27th and December 4th.

If he files, it would set the stage for a March primary between Boyd and the man who initially replaced him as interim sheriff, Sheriff Gerry Bustos, who announced in June he is running for re-election.

Sheriff Bustos said he heard about Boyd's possible candidacy on Monday.

"I've just passed my 33rd year of consecutive and unblemished service to our community. As far as the former sheriff, I'm focused on running the Sheriff's office and secondarily, running a good campaign," Bustos said.