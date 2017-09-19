Dense fog will affect the morning commute

Dense Fog Advisories are in effect for much of the area early on this Tuesday morning. Use extra caution if you’re venturing out. Be sure to use your low beam headlights and keep them on, even after sunrise. Be especially careful around school zones.

Fog will dissipate between 8-10 a.m. this morning, followed by a mix of clouds and sun. We’ll have high temperatures in the middle 80s today with fairly humid conditions.

Here’s a look at current visibility, as well as the fog advisory areas (shaded in yellow).

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen