Davenport man in custody on charges of sexual abuse and burglary

DAVENPORT — A Davenport man is in custody on charges of sexual abuse and burglary for an incident that took place at a residence near W. 14th St. and Scott St. in Davenport on Sunday, September 17.

Clarence Ford III, 32, was arrested on Monday evening, September 18, on charges of third degree sexual abuse, a class C felony, and first degree burglary, a class B felony.

According to the arrest affidavits, Ford committed “burglary in the first degree upon a property while persons were present” and committed “sexual abuse upon a victim that was a child, twelve or thirteen years of age.”

Ford is currently being held at the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.