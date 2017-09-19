Burlington officials reject offer to sell city golf course

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Burlington officials have rejected an offer to buy a city-owned golf course.

The Hawk Eye reports that the Burlington City Council decided unanimously Monday not to tell the Flint Hills Golf Course. The Spirit Hollow Golf Course had offered to purchase it for $200,000, plus 50 percent of the proceeds from the land’s sale. Spirit Hollow’s proposal would have closed the course.

No one on the council spoke favorably about the offer. Some council members say constituents told t hem the course serves beginners, who would be out of their league at Spirit Hollow. Local high school golf teams use Flint Hills.

The course is in unincorporated Des Moines County, so turning it into a housing or agricultural development would not generate tax revenue for the city.