ROYAL, Iowa -- An Amber Alert remains in effect as authorities search for three young girls and the woman they say kidnapped them.

Olivia, Adia, and Lillian were last seen in the town of Royal, Iowa.

Police say that it was 25-year-old Danica Arzaga who kidnapped them.

Arzaga is described as 5'3", 135 pounds, with a large eagle tattoo on her chest.

All four may be traveling in a maroon Cadillac.

Police say the girls may be in danger and are asking anyone who sees them to call immediately.