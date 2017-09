× Two Men and a Truck donations for hurricane victims wrap up today in Davenport

DAVENPORT — Local volunteers are collecting final donations for hurricane victims on Monday, September 18th.

Two Men and a Truck partnered with the church of God and Can-D’s Rollin’ Smoke to help those affected by the storms.

Donations are being accepted at the church. Click here to see other ways you can help out.

According to the Church of God Facebook page, collections are being accepted until 8 p.m. Monday.