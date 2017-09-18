Summer warmth rest of the week… Shower chance looks small, too

Another nice refreshing day out there as temperatures warmed around the 80 degree mark. More clouds will return tonight as a weak disturbance slides in from the west. The chance is there for a few showers to pass on by later this evening before moving on out after midnight. Could get over a quarter of an inch in a couple of spots with the rest of the area experiencing a trace.

The summer warmth quickly returns starting Tuesday and continues for the rest of the week as the area will be caught in the southerly flow. Temperatures during this span will range between 85 and 90 degrees, which is well above the norm of the mid 70s.

The only disturbance caught in this flow is the one expected too arrive Wednesday night when a small coverage of showers and thunderstorms is expected.

It really won’t be until this time next week when not only when scattered showers may have better coverage but return to more autumn-like temperatures.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

