Moline Police seek help in finding man who’s missing ‘under suspicious circumstances’

MOLINE, Illinois — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who “went missing under suspicious circumstances…”

Sean McDonnell, age 39, has not been seen or heard from since Monday, September 11, according to a Moline Police Department Facebook post. Sean was last seen driving his black Dodge truck, which has Illinois plates “1343990” and

a Quad City Radon sticker on the side.

In the Facebook post about Sean, which was posted Monday morning around 10 a.m., police say he “went missing under suspicious circumstances…” but there was no additional information about his disappearance.

Police said it is believed that Sean is in the western part of the country, possibly in the Denver, Colorado area.

If you have any information on Sean’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140.