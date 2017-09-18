× Iowa sheriff says jail may need more walls to fix problems

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The Scott County sheriff says his jail may need more separation walls to protect inmates with mental and behavioral health issues, juveniles charged as adults and others.

The Quad-City Times reports that Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane intends to include the project in his 2018 budget. The money could come from the $937,000 that was left over from a sheriff’s patrol headquarters project.

Lane says more walls between inmates would allow the jail to more efficiently use its available space and reduce the need to transfer inmates to different county jails.

Lane says he wants more separation in the jail’s intake housing and special management units.