‘I will never go back to another fair,’ says mother of child stuck on Ferris Wheel in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 5-year-old boy and his 7-year-old friend were stuck on a Ferris Wheel in Greensboro and a worker suffered minor injuries trying to get them out.

It happened Friday night at the Central Carolina Fair at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Video of the incident was widely shared on social media and shows a worker falling from the Ferris Wheel while trying to help the children. He broke a finger. Nobody on the ride was hurt.

A mother of one of the children that was stuck inside spoke to FOX8 on Sunday.

“There needs to be extra training or something,” Angela told FOX8. “I will never go back to another fair. I will never put him on another ride like that.”

The ride has been restored to proper working condition and has been reinspected by North Carolina Department of Labor. State officials approved the ride to be back in use on Saturday.

Michael’s Amusement out of Fayetteville is the company that operates the ride. The fair ended Sunday.