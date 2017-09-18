Hurricane Maria could be worse for the Caribbean than Irma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Maria continues its quick strengthening and is slated to become a powerful, major hurricane in the next 24 hours.

Hurricane Maria will affect many of the islands that were struck by Hurricane Irma, just a week and a half ago. Irma was a category five storm on the 1-5 scale. Maria is expected to be a category 4, but the National Hurricane Center says this could become just as strong as Irma was, possibly exceeding the threshold to become a category five.



Maria will bring significant and possibly catastrophic damage to the Caribbean Islands. Keep in mind, the worst part of a tropical storm or hurricane is on the right side. That puts most of the Caribbean islands in the crosshairs for significant damage. For Puerto Rico, which remained on the southern fringe of Irma, could be directly impacted. It remains to be seen what kind of economic and political impact Maria will have. Some smaller governments' services were in shambles after Irma's impact.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen