Eugene Field Elementry School gets ready to help Hurricane Harvey victims

ROCK ISLAND, Illiniois--Students at Eugene Field Elementary School are pitching in to help Hurricane Harvey Victims this week.

Students will hold their lemonade and cookie sale Tuesday, September 18.

The school is also accepting donations for a clothes and book drive for a school in Houston

Rock Island School helps Houston elementary school devastated by Hurricane Harvey

People are welcomed to drop off solid colored polo shirts, blue or khaki pants and outerwear at Eugene Field Elementary during the cookie and lemonade sale between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Lemonade and cookies will be sold for 50 cents each.