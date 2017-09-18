Eastbound I-80 blocked at Northwest Boulevard

Traffic has completely stopped on Interstate 80 because of a crash at Northwest Boulevard.

Just before 8 a.m., Iowa Department of Transportation cameras showed multiple semis, emergency vehicles and stopped traffic in the eastbound lanes. Westbound traffic appeared to be slowed in the area as well.

According to Iowa DOT, the crash is between Exit 290 and Exit 292.

Eastbound traffic on I-80 is being rerouted onto I-280. Initial reports indicate that traffic trying to go from I-280 onto I-80 eastbound is also being diverted.

Westbound traffic was starting to become affected around 8:30 a.m., according to scanner traffic. See map in gallery above for detour route.

WQAD News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

Just minutes earlier, emergency crews had one lane of traffic blocked in the same area, but were starting to reopen the lanes. See images from that earlier backup below.