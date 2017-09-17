The Score Sunday features the Midwest League Champion River Bandits. Bettendorf football is on a three game win streak after beating their rival Pleasant Valley. Rock Island Soccer has started the season 10-0, now they prepare for Quincy. FCA story of the week features the Wethersfield Vb team.
The Score Sunday – Bandits Baseball, Bettendorf FB, Rock Island Soccer, FCA- Wethersfeild VB
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption, North Scott Soccer, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption Soccer, Morrison Softball, FCA – Mixing the Message
-
The Score Sunday – Pleasant Valley FB, Rockridge FB, Marc Polite, FCA- Jacob carl
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption SB, Cubs Baseball, NASCAR and FCA story of the week
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption FB, United Township FB, FCA & Score Standout
-
-
The Score Sunday – Iowa, Illinois Football, QC Marathon, FCA
-
Area schools collecting school supplies for the First Day Project
-
How you can help QC schools stock up on the supplies they need
-
Alleman wins the battle of Rock Island
-
Two women’s healthcare clinics closing today
-
-
Bandits win 7th straight
-
Bandits take game 1 in Fort Wayne
-
Kart street racers zoom through downtown Rock Island