The Score Sunday – Bandits Baseball, Bettendorf FB, Rock Island Soccer, FCA- Wethersfeild VB

Posted 10:35 pm, September 17, 2017, by

The Score Sunday features the Midwest League Champion River Bandits. Bettendorf football is on a three game win streak after beating their rival Pleasant Valley.  Rock Island Soccer has started the season 10-0, now they prepare for Quincy.  FCA story of the week features the Wethersfield Vb team.