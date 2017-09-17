Rain chances aren’t looking too impressive this week

It will be feeling a little bit more like fall tonight! Overnight lows will be getting back into the mid 50s with a little cloud cover.

Some of this cloud cover will last through Monday morning with some sunshine in the mix. However, scattered showers and storms will be moving in by the afternoon. Due to the rain and cloud cover, we’ll only see temperatures in the upper 70s.

A little rain may linger into Monday night, but it’s looking mostly dry for Tuesday. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out, but most of us will see a partly cloudy sky. This will also be the start of highs getting back into the 80s.

Warm weather will dominate the rest of the week as highs stay in the mid to upper 80s. Spotty rain chances are in the forecast each day until Friday, but the overall picture is looking pretty dry.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham