Fiesta parade celebrates Mexican Independence Day

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -- There was plenty of green, red and white and mariachi music in East Moline this weekend.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch the LULAC Quad Cities Fiesta Parade on Sunday, September 17.

The parade celebrates Mexican Independence Day, and the floats and candy kick off a full day of music, dancing and food.

"It's a really good day to come out and enjoy the parade with our culture and our family," said Angelita Ramirez, an East Moline resident who came out to watch.

The celebration continued until 9:30 p.m.