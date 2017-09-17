Quad Cities River Bandits would score 10 runs in the first three innings to jump out to a 10-0 lead in game 3 of the Midwest League Championship. Bandits would go on to win their 3rd title in the last seven years 12-2 over Fort Wayne.
Bandits wins 12th Midwest League Championship
-
Bandits roll towards Fort Wayne with plenty of momentum
-
Bandits advance with series win over Peoria
-
River Bandits assist Astros after Hurricane Harvey devastation in Houston
-
Bandits take game 1 in Fort Wayne
-
Bandits take game 2, on verge of Championship
-
-
Bandits win 7th straight
-
Bandits clinch home field advantage
-
Bandits win their 6th straight
-
Bandits win their 5th straight
-
Bandits beat the Bees to take season series
-
-
River Bandits to raise funds for Harvey victims during this weekend’s final slate of home games
-
Assumption Baseball wins 10th State Title
-
Quad City River Bandits head groundskeeper nationally recognized for artistic skills