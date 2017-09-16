Sterling improves to 4-0 with 49-0 win.
Sterling cruises to another win to improve to 4-0
-
Pleasant Valley stays perfect with win over Muscatine
-
Fulton scores big road win at Bureau valley
-
Alleman improves to 2-0 with another road win
-
Sterling Newman runs past Princeton
-
Assumption Baseball Sweeps PV
-
-
Mic’d up with Mike Papoccia & Chip Filler, Complete cover from Newman-Orion
-
Assumption volleyball sweeps Clinton
-
Bureau Valley moves to 2-0 with win
-
Assumption SB cruise to opening win
-
Davenport West scores comeback win
-
-
United Township soccer beats Rockton Hononegah
-
Orion shuts out rival Sherrard
-
Pleasant Valley scores big road win