Ready for the Emmys? What to know before TV’s biggest night

With a wide range of familiar faces, newcomers, and a few surprises, Sunday’s 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are determined to bring out the best of American television. In a year where small screen shows tackled some big world problems, this year’s awards are shying away from a bit of controversy.

Last year’s big winner “Game of Thrones” premiered later than usual, making it ineligible this year. So it’s the robot cowboys of “Westworld” dominating the drama categories. The sci-fi saga is up for 22 trophies, including “Best Drama.” It’ll face off against “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “House of Cards,” “Stranger Things,” and the ratings-sensations “This is Us.”

“I think it’s a popular hit,” TV critic Debra Birnbaum predicted, of “This is Us.” “I think everyone loves it, so I would be surprised if ‘This is Us’ doesn’t take the Best Drama trophy.”

The White House hijinks of “Veep” laughed up 17 nominations, including Best Comedy series. The HBO show is up against “Atlanta,” “Black-ish,” “Master of None,” “Modern Family,” “Silicon Valley,” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

But it’s Saturday Night Live that’s tied for the most nominations this year, after satirizing Sean Spicer, President Donald Trump, and Hillary Clinton. As the show prepares for its 43rd season, it’s racked up 60 Emmys so far. And since late night’s Stephen Colbert is hosting, you can almost guarantee that politics will take center stage Sunday night.