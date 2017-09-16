QC Coalition holds rally to push Congress to save DACA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Members of the newly formed DACA QC Coalition held a rally at the Esperanza Center, Saturday, September 16.

“We wanted to have a positive uplifting message that we’re all dreamers. We came to this country… for the purpose of pursuing the American Dream,” says coalition member, Maria Bribriesco.

The goal was to raise awareness and support for the 800,000 people brought to the United States illegally as children that are now under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals order.

Over the next few month, DACA QC Coalition will be fighting to persuade Congress to pass S.1615 and H.R. 3440, known as “The Dream Act”

During the rally about 300 people signed postcard sized notes calling on members of Congress to pass the legislation.

“We’ll (also) have several writing letter campaigns and we also have phone banks that we’re planning to do…That’s the most effective way to reach and persuade our legislators,” says Bribriesco.

Congress has until early March to come up with a plan to replace DACA.